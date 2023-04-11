Louisville shooter bought AR-15 locally and legally, police say

At a news conference Tuesday, police said the shooter who opened fire at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville used an AR-15 rifle which he bought on April 4.

Body camera footage and other video from the scene will be made available Tuesday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Three people, including LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, are being treated at University of Louisville Hospital. Wilt remains in critical condition, said Dr. Jason Smith, Chief Medical Officer at University of Louisville Health.

U.S. Representative Morgan McGarvey praised the officers who ran headfirst into the active shooting.

“Officer Wilt, as we know, is fighting right now after being struck in the head by an AR-15 round on his fourth ever shift as a police officer,” McGarvey said.

The Jefferson County coroner's office released the reports for the victims and suspected shooter. The victims were Joshua Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45; Thomas Elliott, 63; James Tutt, 64; and Judy Deana Eckert, 57.

Police confirmed the shooter, a 25-year-old man, was a current employee of Old National Bank. Police and city officials declined to provide more information about a potential motive. McGarvey said the shooter left a note — which police declined to confirm — and that he called at least one person to tell them he was suicidal and contemplating harm.

“But we don't have the tools in the books to deal with someone who is in imminent danger to themselves or to others,” McGarvey said.

To treat the wounded, doctors used over 170 units of blood, Smith said. Red Cross officials urged Louisvillians looking for a way to help to donate blood now. Smith said he has been treating gunshot victims in Louisville for 15 years and called for politicians at the state and national levels to take action.

“I’m more than tired. I'm weary. There's only so many times you can walk into a room and tell someone that they are not coming home tomorrow. And it just breaks your heart,” said Smith. “My team is fantastic. They're absolute professionals and they're wonderful. But sooner or later, it catches up to everybody.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg said state legislation has tied his hands in many ways, even as his administration attempts to put long-term solutions in place to curb gun violence.

“I don't care about politics. I'm only interested in working together with our state legislators to take meaningful action to save lives to prevent more tragic injuries and more deaths. Arguing is not a strategy. Doing nothing is not a strategy,” Greenberg said. “Let's change the state laws that would make me a criminal for trying too hard to stop the real evil criminals who are taking other people's lives.”

Greenberg was referring in part to the “Second Amendment Sanctuary” bill that made it illegal for Kentucky police officers to enforce federal firearms restrictions. The bill became law last month despite Gov. Andy Beshear's veto.

Greenberg also said, under Kentucky law, the rifle used in the shooting would be auctioned off in the future. Greenberg’s administration announced in February they would remove the firing pins from guns seized by police before sending them to the state for auction, but they are limited in taking further action.

“The assault rifle that was used to murder five of our neighbors and shoot at rescuing police officers will one day be auctioned off,” Greenberg said. “Think about that. That murder weapon will be back on the streets one day.”

Many legislators at the state and national levels have offered thoughts and prayers for those affected in Louisville.

“You want to give us your thoughts and your prayers; we want them and we need them. Our community is hurting. But we need policies in place that will keep this from happening again,” McGarvey said.

A citywide vigil will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Muhammed Ali Center to pray for healing and remember the victims of the shooting.