Friends, colleagues share memories of Louisville bank shooting victims

A few miles away from the site of another mass shooting in America, dozens of people gathered Monday night at Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church to hold a vigil remembering the lives lost.

Rabbi Ben Freed, who leads the Keneseth Israel Congregation in the home-rule city of Seneca Gardens, urged the crowd to raise their voices for an end to gun violence.

“It is upon us — aleinu, as we say in Hebrew — it is on us to help move the hearts and the minds of people,” Freed said. “I hope that we all tonight dedicate ourselves to the memories of those who have been lost and to the work that is done to ensure that we don't lose more in the future.”

Joshua Barrick, Deana Eckert, Tommy Elliott, Juliana Farmer and Jim Tutt died in Monday’s attack. All five were bank employees.

Eight other people were injured in the mass shooting, including a Louisville Metro Police officer in critical condition. The shooter was killed by police at the scene, interim police chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said.

Justin Hicks / LPM A mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday has claimed the lives of five people, as well as the shooter, and injured eight others.

Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National Bancorp, addressed the attack in a statement Monday.

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured,” Ryan said.

Lives lost in the shooting

Joshua Barrick, 40, was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Church in St. Matthews.

He worked at Old National Bank as the senior vice president of commercial real estate banking. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had worked for banks in the Louisville and Cincinnati areas.

Ashley Hadley previously worked with Barrick. She said Tuesday that the two were very good friends and that he had a deep love for his wife, Jessica.

“The way he spoke about her, and the way he spoke about his family and his dad, and the respect he had for his dad… He was a good human,” Hadley said.

Deana Eckert, 57, was an executive administrative officer at Old National Bank and had worked for the company since 2016.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during a press conference Tuesday that he had known Eckert personally and described her as “a very kind and a very thoughtful person.”

Thomas “Tommy” Elliott, 63, was a senior vice president at the bank and a past chairman of the Baptist Health Louisville administrative board.

He was known in political circles and described as a personal friend by both Greenberg and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday.

Justin Hicks / LPM A person brought flowers Tuesday to the Preston Pointe building in downtown Louisville, the day after a mass shooting took place at Old National Bank.

Nicole Yates, an executive at Molina Healthcare, said Tuesday she met Elliott when she worked for former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and grew to know him as a great friend and mentor.

“He would never say, ‘You should do it this way.’ He would say, ‘Have you ever thought about this for that?’ And so he just would open your mind to think about things in a different way,” Yates said.

Juliana Farmer, 45, posted recently on Facebook that she was expecting a fifth grandchild later this year. She was a loan analyst at the Old National Bank.

James “Jim” Tutt Jr., 64, was a market executive at Old National since 2015. He was also a board member of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, an agency focused on development and economic growth in the area, since 2018.

Rebecca Fleischaker, the partnership’s executive director, described Tutt as an “extremely open and friendly” colleague.

“I can say on behalf of our staff that we very much loved and respected him,” Fleischaker said. “Working with him was always a great experience.”

A community vigil is planned in Louisville on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center. Free parking will be available, according to a statement from Greenberg’s office.

Morgan Watkins contributed reporting.