Louisville police investigating the death of a person found near Dixie Highway
Louisville Metro Police are opening a death investigation after a body was found near Bethany Cemetery in Valley Station.
According to police, cemetery maintenance workers called after they discovered the body. LMPD responded to the 10000 block of Dixie Highway just before noon Tuesday.
Officers have not determined the person’s identity.
The case will remain a death investigation until the coroner’s office determines the cause of death.
