News

Louisville police investigating the death of a person found near Dixie Highway

Louisville Public Media | By Breya Jones
Published February 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
Blue light atop a law enforcement vehicle
Getty Images
/
iStockPhoto
Police have not released the identity of a person whose body was found Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police are opening a death investigation after a body was found near Bethany Cemetery in Valley Station.

According to police, cemetery maintenance workers called after they discovered the body. LMPD responded to the 10000 block of Dixie Highway just before noon Tuesday.

Officers have not determined the person’s identity.

The case will remain a death investigation until the coroner’s office determines the cause of death.

This story may be updated.

Breya Jones
Breya Jones is the Arts & Culture Reporter for LPM. Email Breya at bjones@lpm.org.
