Mysteries, music and magical insects: The most joyful LPM stories of 2025

The start of 2025 feels simultaneously like a decade ago and like we were just there. Local, state and national news kept readers and listeners on their toes. And while many in this age of constant connection felt burdened by the weight of the headlines, our community members continued to illuminate successes, large and small.

Here are stories from LPM News that brought us the most joy in 2025.

A real wild ride

After a transportation meltdown on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, Jefferson County Public Schools put together multiple phases of plans to address a bus driver shortage, among other issues. One duPont Manual student spoke with Jess Clark, of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, about what getting her bus access back meant.

Making music together

Southern Indiana Reporter Aprile Rickert profiled a Charlestown resident who manifested her dream to share art and music with the community. Rebecca Putman and her colleagues lead classes for kids and community members in Southern Indiana. She does it for the love of community that making music together can bring. Listen in for highlights of everyone’s favorite fourth grade instrument: the recorder.

A new tool for transparency

The opioid crisis took so much from so many families, including those in Kentucky. The multibillion-dollar payouts from several legal battles are now coming back to communities hit the hardest. Those payments are supposed to be reported so the public can keep track of them. KyCIR’s Morgan Watkins found that many cities and counties weren’t upholding their obligation. And, after her reporting, the state changed the rules . Ultimately, this will result in an online tool where anyone can learn how their locality is spending the payout money.

‘I feel smart’

Being a teacher is not for the faint of heart. Disinvestment in education, pressure for test scores and the distraction of digital technology are just a few of the challenges facing educators in the classroom. So, it felt really good to hear Roberto Roldan’s reporting about two former classroom teachers who set out to make a real difference in reading skills for students. The kids improved on reading skills and self regulation , a gift they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Seeking wood therapy

Every time Laneisha Beasley shows up to the roller rink, she does the work. She likes to call it “wood therapy.” Former Arts and Culture Reporter Breya Jones profiled Beasley , the leader of Louisville Rail Ridaz, a skate club dedicated to keeping the city’s Black skate culture thriving.

Your hometown private eye

In one of the most exciting moves this year, LPM relaunched Curious Louisville ! We started with a question that’s plagued pedestrians across Derby City: Who is the voice at the crosswalks around town ? Giselle Rhoden tackled the first mystery, and we’ve had fun solving many more since.

Illuminating insects

There’s something magical about the combination of high temps, sticky humidity and the soft glow of lightning bugs in the summer. This year, locals got to experience a rare sight: the eerie greenish trail of the blue-ghost firefly. Sylvia Goodman took her recorder .

Ms. Vernita’s namesake

Vernita Brown is a fixture in Newburg. She spent decades working at local community centers, and her neighbors wanted to find a way to honor her commitment to making their home a wonderful place to live. Giselle Rhoden profiled Ms. Vernita’s impact on her neighborhood. A few months later, her local Metro Council member confirmed an honorary street naming after her.

Updating America’s songbook