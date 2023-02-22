This week ‘In Conversation’: How we work in 2023
The Great Resignation. Quiet quitting. Remote vs. in-person. Workplace trends we haven’t even heard of yet.
COVID-19 and its aftermath changed how people view their jobs, and even their careers.
On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk about the workplace trends and conditions that impact everything from how someone leaves a job to whether your living room has become your permanent home office.
And we want to hear from you. Have you made a career or job change in recent years? If you're an employer, what trends have you noticed in the workplace recently?