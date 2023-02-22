© 2023 Louisville Public Media

News

This week ‘In Conversation’: How we work in 2023

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published February 22, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST
Goodwill works training
Courtesy Goodwill
/

The Great Resignation. Quiet quitting. Remote vs. in-person. Workplace trends we haven’t even heard of yet.

COVID-19 and its aftermath changed how people view their jobs, and even their careers.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk about the workplace trends and conditions that impact everything from how someone leaves a job to whether your living room has become your permanent home office.

And we want to hear from you. Have you made a career or job change in recent years? If you’re an employer, what trends have you noticed in the workplace recently? Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and lpm.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
