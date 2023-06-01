This week 'In Conversation': What are you reading this summer?

School's out, pools are open, and you might be wondering which novel or biography to grab on your way to the park. We've got you covered!

This week on "In Conversation," guests from the Louisville Free Public Library and Carmichael’s Bookstore help you make the perfect summer reading list. We'll get philosophical about what makes a book great for summer. And we'll ask some young readers what they're excited to page through before school's back in.

And we want to hear from you. Are you diving into the newest best-seller, or do you use the summertime to revisit old favorites? Listen Friday morning at 11:00 on 89.3 WFPL, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to share your picks.

This episode is made possible in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund.

