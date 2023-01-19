© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This week ‘In Conversation’: Preparing for emergencies

Louisville Public Media | By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published January 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST
Flood 2009
Courtesy U of L Archives/Photo by Jennifer Beswick
/
Bloom Street, East Louisville, August 4, 2009

Between natural disasters, and unexpected emergencies like gas leaks or lengthy blackouts, life can change in an instant.

How do you best prepare for disruptions out of your control, yet not live in a state of fear or paranoia?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we speak to experts about how to prepare for the worst, at home and elsewhere. How much food should you store? What items should you keep on hand in case there are community-wide outages? What should you keep in your car in case weather leaves you stranded?

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

Tags
News In Conversation
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson