This Week In Conversation: State Of The Arts

Live music. Live theatre. Live events.

Being able to attend shows, performances and other events in person is part of the long-awaited leap from pandemic life to a summer that resembles the old normal.

On this week’s show we talked to community arts leaders about what’s new, what’s coming back and what the trends are nationally and locally for reopening the arts. Our guests included Andre Kimo Stone Guess, the new President and CEO of Louisville’s Fund for the Arts.

We also discussed two big issues in the Louisville arts community - leadership turnover at several organizations and how to address and create more equity in the arts.

Listen to the show:

