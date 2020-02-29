© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Special Elections And Homophobia

By Ryland Barton
Published February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, a Republican won a historically Democratic seat in the state House of Representatives during a special election. And the Kentucky Democratic Party called for a Republican state senator to resign after he made homophobic remarks during a campaign event.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Special Elections And Homophobia

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
