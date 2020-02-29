This week in Kentucky politics, a Republican won a historically Democratic seat in the state House of Representatives during a special election. And the Kentucky Democratic Party called for a Republican state senator to resign after he made homophobic remarks during a campaign event.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Special Elections And Homophobia

