Kentucky Politics Distilled: Special Elections And Homophobia
This week in Kentucky politics, a Republican won a historically Democratic seat in the state House of Representatives during a special election. And the Kentucky Democratic Party called for a Republican state senator to resign after he made homophobic remarks during a campaign event.
