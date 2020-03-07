Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democratic Senate Candidates Square Off
This week in Kentucky politics, the House of Representatives passed a budget that cuts some of Gov. Andy Beshear’s proposals. Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate participated in a forum in Newport. And the legislature is considering more anti-abortion measures.
Listen to the show:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Democratic Senate Candidates Square Off
Follow the KPD podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic