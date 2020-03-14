Kentucky Politics Distilled: Coronavirus Response
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear headed up the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, recommending that schools, churches and employers cease in-person activities. And Leaders of the legislature say they’re evaluating how to proceed with this year’s budget writing session.
Listen to the show:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Coronavirus Response
Follow the Kentucky Politics Distilled podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic