Kentucky Politics Distilled: Coronavirus Response

By Ryland Barton
Published March 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Andy Beshear headed up the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, recommending that schools, churches and employers cease in-person activities. And Leaders of the legislature say they’re evaluating how to proceed with this year’s budget writing session.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Coronavirus Response

News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
