This week in Kentucky politics, the legislature met amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers rushed to pass a budget and other bills before eventually adjourning for a week. And all of it took place during a lock down of the capitol, with only legislators, essential staff and reporters allowed inside.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Legislature Meets Through Coronavirus

Follow the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic