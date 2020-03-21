© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Legislature Meets Through Coronavirus

By Ryland Barton
Published March 21, 2020 at 2:22 AM EDT
This week in Kentucky politics, the legislature met amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers rushed to pass a budget and other bills before eventually adjourning for a week. And all of it took place during a lock down of the capitol, with only legislators, essential staff and reporters allowed inside.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Legislature Meets Through Coronavirus

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
