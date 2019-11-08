© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear Wins, Bevin Won't Concede

By Ryland Barton
Published November 8, 2019 at 9:55 PM EST
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, Attorney General Andy Beshear beat Gov. Matt Bevin at the ballot box, but Bevin still hasn’t conceded the election.

Bevin has asked for a second look of the results and has hinted at an official election contest. But even Republicans have started to distance themselves from the governor.

We talk about what could happen next.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear Wins, Bevin Won't Concede

 

Tags
News Kentucky Politics Distilled
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content