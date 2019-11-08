Kentucky Politics Distilled: Beshear Wins, Bevin Won't Concede
This week in Kentucky politics, Attorney General Andy Beshear beat Gov. Matt Bevin at the ballot box, but Bevin still hasn’t conceded the election.
Bevin has asked for a second look of the results and has hinted at an official election contest. But even Republicans have started to distance themselves from the governor.
We talk about what could happen next.
Listen to the show:
