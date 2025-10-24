The best new albums out Oct. 24

It's Friday, and that means a tidal wave of newly released prestige pop is at your fingertips. In what might be the last blockbuster weekend of the year, we've got secretive albums from U.K. stars Dave and Lily Allen, as well as an unannounced debut from Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame. Demi Lovato gets back to basic, while Brandi Carlile gets introspective with some help from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and The National's Aaron Dessner. R&B stars Miguel and Daniel Caesar make stellar returns to the spotlight. And last (and maybe least, if you're a purist), Bruce Springsteen reveals what an electric Nebraska would have sounded like.

New Music Friday podcast host Stephen Thompson is joined by Ayana Contreras of NPR Member station KUVO in Denver to break down their five favorite albums out today. Press play to hear the conversation and scroll down to see our long list of noteworthy albums out Oct. 24.

The Starting 5

Heather Cantrell / International Anthem / International Anthem Tortoise: Jeff Parker, Dan Bitney, Doug McCombs, John Herndon, John McEntire

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

🎵 Brandi Carlile, Returning To Myself

Recommended If You Like: Bon Iver, The National

🎵 Miguel, CAOS

RIYL: Frank Ocean, Childish Gambino

🎵 Tortoise, Touch

RIYL: Ennio Morricone, Neu!

🎵 Daniel Caesar, Son of Spergy

RIYL: Frank Ocean, Steve Lacy

🎵 Yazmin Lacey, Teal Dreams

RIYL: Ezra Collective, SAULT

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App , Apple , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts .

The Lightning Round

/ La Buena Fortuna / La Buena Fortuna iLe.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

iLe , Como Las Canto Yo

, Natural Information Society , Perseverance Flow

, Hannah Jadagu , Describe

, Hether , Holy Water

Joyer, On the Other End of the Line...

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple , or wherever you stream music .

The Long List

Gabriel Moses / Capitol / Capitol British rapper Dave.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

Dave, The Boy Who Played the Harp

Roddy Ricch, The Navy Album

Billy Dean Thomas, MX

Hit-Boy & The Alchemist, Goldfish

Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder, Welcome Home

YUNGMORPHEUS x Dirty Art Club, A Spyglass to One's Face

R&B/Soul

Cautious Clay, The Hours: Night

Leon Thomas, PHOLKS EP

EP Monte Booker, noise / meaning

Nelly Moar, Love's Law EP

EP Queen Naija, 30. EP

Rock/Alt/Indie

Jennifer Walton, Daughters

The Lemonheads, Love Chant

Just Mustard, We Were Just Here

Bruce Springsteen, Nebraska '82: Expanded Edition

Carl Perkins, Some Things Never Change

DION, The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher

Jim White, Inner Day

Parts Work (Frances Quinlan), s/t EP

EP Horse Jumper of Love, Disaster Trick (Deluxe Edition)

Major Stars, More Colors of Sound

Alice Phoebe Lou, Oblivion

Joelton Mayfield, Crowd Pleaser

Babeheaven, Slower Than Sound

Bahamas, My Second Last Album

Bartees Strange, Shy Bairns Get Nowt EP

EP Belly, King (30th Anniversary Edition)

Circa Waves, Death & Love Pt. 2

Dazy, Bad Penny EP

EP E.R. Visit, my children will ignore you, my children will type amen

Eliza McLamb, Good Story

Fergus McCreadie, The Shieling

Jesca Hoop, Selective Memory

Kid Fears, Undying Love

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Live Like the Sky

Little Feat, The Last Record Album (Deluxe Edition)

Low Girl, Is It Too Late To Freak Out?

Machine Girl, Psycho Warrior: MG Ultra X

Max Winter, Mourning Routine EP

EP Naïm Amor and Kid Congo Powers, Tucson Safari

Nell Mescal, The Closest We'll Get

NGHTCRWLR, OZ

Nick Mulvey, Dark Harvest Pt. 2

pets, 🌀❓‬‭ (Spiral Question Mark)

SPEED, ALL MY ANGELS

Spiritual Cramp, Rude

Stroik, 65th and York

The Strumbellas, Burning Bridges Into Dust EP

EP ugly ozo, stargirl EP

EP VOWWS, I'll fill your house with an army

V/A, Naive Melodies (A reimagining of Talking Heads' catalog)

(A reimagining of Talking Heads' catalog) V/A, Can't Get Enough: A Tribute to Bad Company

Pop

Halle, love?... or something like it

Lily Allen, West End Girl

Demi Lovato, It's Not That Deep

Rose Gray, Echo In The Dust

Natalie Jane, r u gonna love me?

Alexander Stewart, What If?

Couch, Big Talk

Sigrid, There's Always More That I Could Say

Skylar Grey, Angel With Tattoos

V/A, Nobody Wants This: The Soundtrack

Country/Folk/Americana

Billy Currington, King Of The World

Joshua Hedley, All Hat

Mhairi Hall & David de la Haye, Underwater Cairngorms

Ocie Elliott, Bungalow

Sam Burchfield, Nature Speaks

Jazz

أحمد [Ahmed], سماعSama'a (Audition)

Horace Silver, Silver in Seattle: Live at the Penthouse

Patricia Brennan, Of the Near and Far

Sean Mason, A Breath of Fresh Air

Theo Croker, Dream Manifest Deluxe

Zem Audu, You Can't Catch Me

Global

Macario Martínez, Si Mañana Ya No Estoy

Amadou & Mariam, L'amour à la folie

Antibalas, Hourglass

Oruã, Slacker

Saagara, 3 The Shackleton Versions

The Kasambwe Brothers, s/t

Wendy Shay, Ready

Electronic/Out There

In Transit (A Made Up Sound), s/t

Auntie Flo, Birds of Paradise

Binary Algorithms, Reminiscencias

Carrier, Rhythm Immortal

Chimehours, Underneath The Earth

Crayon, Home Safe

dance arts center, dance arts center presents

DJ Aya, Good Boy EP

EP Elektro Guzzi, Liquid Center

Golden Brown, Patterner

Haykal, Julmud and Acamol, Kam Min Janneh | كم من جنّة

Kerrie, Echoes Of The Live Wire

Ouri, Daisy Cutter

Pancratio, Automatic House

Rafael Toral, Traveling Light

Richie Weeks, The Love Magician Archives. Boogie & Post Disco. NYC 1980 - 1983. Vol 3

Squarepusher, Stereotype (Reissue)

Wednesday Knudsen, Atrium

Classical

Kareem Roustom, Shades of Night

Martin Fröst, B.A.C.H.

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Ayana Contreras, KUVO

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed



