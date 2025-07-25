Live from the 502 for WFPK's Locals Week celebration!

Local's Week is coming to WFPK July 28 - Aug 1. This week- long celebration will feature Louisville artists live in the studio for interviews and performances, plus a playlist stacked with tons of our favorite 502unes.

And make sure to join us on the Big Four Lawn Wednesday, July 30th for a WFPK Waterfront Wednesday filled with Louisville talent!

Schedule of studio performances:

Monday, July 28

11 am - Ryan Anderson

2 pm - Roadie

3 pm - Cole Kidwell

Tuesday, July 29

11 am - Norman Sann

2 pm - The Get Down

4 p.m. - Daniel Martin Moore

Wednesday, July 30

1 pm - Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

3:30 pm - Ben Sollee

4:30 pm - Marzz

Thursday, July 31

12 pm - Maggie Halfman

4 pm - Electric Garden

Friday, August 1

12 pm - Luke Powers

3:30 pm - Kathleen Hoye

Local's Week is made possible in part by Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub!