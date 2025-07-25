Live from the 502 for WFPK's Locals Week celebration!

© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Published July 25, 2025 at 12:24 PM EDT

Local's Week is coming to WFPK July 28 - Aug 1. This week- long celebration will feature Louisville artists live in the studio for interviews and performances, plus a playlist stacked with tons of our favorite 502unes.

And make sure to join us on the Big Four Lawn Wednesday, July 30th for a WFPK Waterfront Wednesday filled with Louisville talent!

Schedule of studio performances:

Monday, July 28
11 am - Ryan Anderson
2 pm - Roadie
3 pm - Cole Kidwell

Tuesday, July 29
11 am - Norman Sann
2 pm - The Get Down
4 p.m. - Daniel Martin Moore

Wednesday, July 30
1 pm - Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm
3:30 pm - Ben Sollee
4:30 pm - Marzz

Thursday, July 31
12 pm - Maggie Halfman
4 pm - Electric Garden

Friday, August 1
12 pm - Luke Powers
3:30 pm - Kathleen Hoye

Local's Week is made possible in part by Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub!

Locals Food Hub Website
Music
