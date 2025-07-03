Classic Summer Vibes in New Single from Moose Loon aka Ryan Anderson of Bendigo Fletcher

Moose Loon is the solo project of Bendigo Fletcher's front man and songwriter Ryan Anderson. A very curious name is Moose Loon. Is it a crazy Moose or an image of a Moose with a Loon on its head, possibly swimming across a lake in Alaska? Either way, it's a fun name! Moose Loon just released a new single full of summer vibes with a country flair called "long time no see". About the song Ryan says:

"“long time no see” is an offering to those who keep my heart soft from far away, the ones who are with me and the ones out in the wild."

The song features Ryan on guitar and vocals, Jon McGee on background vocals, Grant Curless on pedal stee, engineered and mixed by Ryan Anderson, and mastered by Kevin Ratterman. It will be part of a self-titled EP due out soon.

Don't worry, Bendigo Fletcher is still together and going strong. They'll be at this year's Big Stomp Festival at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park happening July 25-26.

"long time no see" is now streaming.