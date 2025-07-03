© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Classic Summer Vibes in New Single from Moose Loon aka Ryan Anderson of Bendigo Fletcher

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT
Moose Loon Cover Art
Ryan Anderson
Moose Loon Cover Art

Moose Loon is the solo project of Bendigo Fletcher's front man and songwriter Ryan Anderson. A very curious name is Moose Loon. Is it a crazy Moose or an image of a Moose with a Loon on its head, possibly swimming across a lake in Alaska? Either way, it's a fun name! Moose Loon just released a new single full of summer vibes with a country flair called "long time no see". About the song Ryan says:

"“long time no see” is an offering to those who keep my heart soft from far away, the ones who are with me and the ones out in the wild."

The song features Ryan on guitar and vocals, Jon McGee on background vocals, Grant Curless on pedal stee, engineered and mixed by Ryan Anderson, and mastered by Kevin Ratterman. It will be part of a self-titled EP due out soon.

Don't worry, Bendigo Fletcher is still together and going strong. They'll be at this year's Big Stomp Festival at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater in Waterfront Park happening July 25-26.

"long time no see" is now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.