From A Manor to The Mag Bar "In Your Arms" New Video from Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Louisville band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm is one of our headliners for the July 30th Waterfront Wednesday and just released a new video for their song "In Your Arms". The song appears on their new EP called Shades of Lilacs and Blues. The video, directed and filmed by Audrey Cecil, was shot at two Louisville locations that couldn't be more different from each other: The high falutin O'Bryan Manor and the gritty Mag Bar, where Sydney, wearing a ballgown, belts from the stage to adoring fans. Check out the new video before their show at Waterfront Wednesday on July 30 at 6 pm followed by Marzz and Ben Sollee and Friends.

