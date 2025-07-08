"Highway Hymn" is love for the road but love for home too by Kentucky songwriter Cole Kidwell

Cole Kidwell is a Campbellsville, KY. native but now calls Louisville home. He's been living here for about 5 years now and emerging as a new voice in Americana music. He's got the instrumental chops and songwriting skills to succeed, too. He's currently working on a 15 track new album called World of Stone and has already released a few singles from it. One of those tracks is "Highway Hymn". Cole says:

"I’m a local singer songwriter named Cole Kidwell and I’ve been living in Louisville for 5 years now. I primarily operate in the bluegrass space, but on my upcoming record “World of Stone” I weave back and forth from strict bluegrass interpretations to songs built up with additional instrumentation into Americana or sometimes country leaning tracks.

My song ,”Highway Hymn” is the first single off this record. It’s a song about a love for the road, but always finding your way back home. With fiddle, pedal steel, organ, and guitar in the cut, fans of Bluegrass, Americana, and Country music should find some appeal."

Oh, we find it very appealing indeed! He also plays with a band called Still Unknown although that name may have to be changed down the road because the secret of his talent won't last for much longer.

The credits for "Highway Hymn" are:

Lyrics & Music: Cole Kidwell

Vocals: Cole Kidwell

Guitar: Cole Kidwell

Drums: Jerry Pentecost

Fiddle: Rachel Baiman

Bass: Morgan Blaney

Pedal Steel: Philippe Bronchtein

Harmonica: Dylan White

Organ: Phil Towns

Background Vocals: EmmaLee Kidwell

Background Vocals: Rachel Baiman

Recording Engineer: Justin Francis

Mixing Engineer: Justin Francis

Mastering Engineer: Raelynn Janicke

Produced by: Justin Francis & Rachel Baiman

"Highway Hymn" and more excellent songs are streaming now.