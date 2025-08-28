After a stint with 10,000 Maniacs, Sixpence None The Richer reunited to make great music once again

Sixpence None The Richer has garnered millions of fans with several hits in their extensive catalog as a band since 1992. They took a pause in 2004 then reunited after a stint fronting 10,000 Maniacs when their lead singer Mary Ramsey needed a break. Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum, founding members, found they missed doing their own thing and were ready to get back together and record and tour again as Sixpence None The Richer. We are so grateful they did! They put an EP last year called Rosemary Hill and a more recent live album, Live at Gruene Hall, a beloved venue near their home of New Braufels, Texas. They gave an incredible performance to a huge crowd at our August Waterfront Wednesday. I got to speak with Leigh before the show.