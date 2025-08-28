© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A Guitar Shredded Wall of Sound in "Annihilator" by Doom Gong

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:20 AM EDT
Doom Gong
Courtesy of Doom Gong
Doom Gong

One of the most eclectic bands in Louisville, KY is Doom Gong and they just released an album to prove that word called MEGAGONG. They can go from a light, jazzy, pop sound with "Never Crossed My Mind" to a guitar shredding thrashing wall of sound in their chosen single "Annihilator" enhancing the word "Doom" in its essence. Accompanying the new single is a stark black and white video filmed by Jay "Dino" Hall and directed by Jay and John Anderson of the band.

About the song: 

"With an intensity that harkens back to the momentum of 70’s heavy metal bands like Motörhead or Black Sabbath - DOOM GONG’s newest single “Annihilator” is a mosh-friendly grab bag of shred guitar, mellotron riffing and lyrics about nothing but destruction."

If you need some help releasing anger and hopelessness, "Annihilator" might be your medicine! Doom Gong will have their album release show on August 29, 2025 at Headliners Music Hall with guests Pat & The Pissers and Dave.Will.Chris & Jasper, 8pm. Check out the video below and prepare for heartrate acceleration!

Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
Laura Shine
