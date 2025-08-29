It would be a "Crying Shame" not to listen to the new single from White Woolly

It would be a crying shame NOT to listen to the new single "Crying Shame" by Louisville rock band White Woolly. Yes, it's that good! And as a bonus, they also released a video directed by drummer Evan Fowler that's as beautiful as the new song. The band has been at it for over 10 years and it shows with super tight harmonies and instrumentation. The song was released today 8-29-25 so you're one of the firsts to hear it! Enjoy!

White Woolly is:

Charlie Hill-guitar/vocals

Leah Outlaw-bass/vocals

Evan Fowler-drums