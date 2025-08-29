© 2025 Louisville Public Media

It would be a "Crying Shame" not to listen to the new single from White Woolly

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:58 AM EDT
White Woolly
Photo courtesy of Evan Fowler
White Woolly

It would be a crying shame NOT to listen to the new single "Crying Shame" by Louisville rock band White Woolly. Yes, it's that good! And as a bonus, they also released a video directed by drummer Evan Fowler that's as beautiful as the new song. The band has been at it for over 10 years and it shows with super tight harmonies and instrumentation. The song was released today 8-29-25 so you're one of the firsts to hear it! Enjoy!

White Woolly is:
Charlie Hill-guitar/vocals
Leah Outlaw-bass/vocals
Evan Fowler-drums
Music WFPKArts and Culture
