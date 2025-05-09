© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Our favorite new albums of the week

By Stephen Thompson,
John Morrison
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT
Global Communication's Mark Pritchard and Radiohead's Thom Yorke.
Pierre Toussaint
/
Warp Records
Global Communication's Mark Pritchard and Radiohead's Thom Yorke.

Updated May 12, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT

It's Monday, which means it's time to catch up on the handful of great albums that hit streaming over the weekend.

If you're a hip-hop fan, we've got some good news for you. The best rap album of the year (so far) is now available for everyone to hear: billy woods' GOLLIWOG. NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed WXPN's John Morrison to New Music Friday to go deep on the dark, dramatic album, as well as new albums by Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Gen Z pop star PinkPantheress and much more.

Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out May 9.

The Starting Five

billy woods.
Natalia Vacheishvili / Backwoodz Studioz
/
Rhymesayers Entertainment
billy woods.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 billy woods, GOLLIWOG (Stream)

  • Recommended If You Like: Saul Williams, Cannibal Ox

💿 Mark Pritchard & Thom Yorke, Tall Tales (Stream)

  • RIYL: Radiohead, Boards of Canada

💿 PinkPantheress, Fancy That (Stream)

  • RIYL: K-Pop, TikTok

💿 MIKE & Tony Seltzer, Pinball II (Stream)

  • RIYL: Lex Luger, Earl Sweatshirt

💿 Mclusky, the world is still here and so are we (Stream)

  • RIYL: Pere Ubu, Melvins

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

André 3000
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
André 3000

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 The Head and the Heart, Aperture

💿 Jazzanova, In Between Revisited: Jazzanova Live

💿 Cuco, Ridin'

💿 Andre 3000, 7 piano sketches

💿 Cole Pulice, Land's End Eternal

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

The Vernon Spring.
Saorise Fitzpatrick / RVNG Intl.
/
RVNG Intl.
The Vernon Spring.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Electronic/Out There

  • The Vernon Spring, Under a Familiar Sun
  • Kara-Lis Coverdale, From Where You Came
  • Duval Timothy, wishful thinking
  • Joe Goddard, Kinetic EP
  • Wilson Tanner, Legends
  • Chaos in the CBD, A Deeper Life
  • Nils Frahm, Night
  • M83, A Necessary Escape OST
  • V/A, Planet Mu 30
  • Dinamarca and Ángel Ballesteros, pachamami
  • QUINQUIS, eor
  • Nicolas Bougaïeff, Prime Funktion EP
  • Ransum, Road Fever EP

Country/Folk/Americana

  • I'm With Her, Wild and Clear and Blue
  • Blake Shelton, For Recreational Use Only
  • Kristina Murray, Little Blue
  • Jack Van Cleaf, JVC

Classical

  • Barbara Hannigan, Electric Fields
  • Bomsori Kim, Bruch & Korngold
  • Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Shostakovich & Britten

Pop

  • Erika de Casier, Lifetime
  • Kali Uchis, Sincerely,
  • Maren Morris, D R E A M S I C L E
  • Kaleo, Mixed Emotions
  • Kevin Olusola (Pentatonix), Dawn of a Misfit
  • Bebe Stockwell, Driving Backwards EP
  • Amelia Moore, he's still just not that into you! EP

Jazz

  • Brandon Woody, For The Love Of It All

R&B/Soul

  • Brandon, Before You Go
  • SAILORR, FROM FLORIDA'S FINEST

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Little Feat, Strike Up The Band
  • Ringdown (Caroline Shaw & Danni Lee Parpan), Lady on the Bike
  • Arcade Fire, Pink Elephant
  • Deradoorian, Ready for Heaven
  • Provoker, Mausoleum
  • Sleep Token, Even in Arcadia
  • Moon Rituals, Aura
  • Preoccupations, Ill At Ease
  • Moin, Belly Up
  • Sunday (1994), Devotion EP
  • Maia Friedman, Goodbye Long Winter Shadow
  • The Wonder Years, Burst & Decay (Volume III)
  • Adult Mom, Natural Causes
  • Npcede, s/t EP
  • Spacey Jane, If That Makes Sense
  • Unwed Sailor, Cruel Entertaiment
  • Xmal Deutschland, Gift: The 4AD Years
  • Peter Murphy (Bauhaus), Silver Shade
  • L.Mayland (of The Last Dinner Party), The Slow Fire of Sleep EP

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guest: John Morrison, WXPN
  • Producer: Simon Rentner
  • Editors: Otis Hart and Elle Mannion
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
John Morrison
John Morrison is a writer, DJ, and sample-flipper from Philadelphia. As a writer, his work has appeared in NPR Music, Bandcamp Daily, Jazz Tokyo, Grammy.com, and more. He is also the host of Culture Cypher Radio, a hip-hop radio show on NPR member station WXPN. [Copyright 2025 XPN]
