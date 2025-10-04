© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kentucky's second medical cannabis cultivator approved to open in Madison Co.

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published October 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Cultivators are allowed to grow medical cannabis plants in an enclosed facility to sell to licensed medical processors and dispensaries in Kentucky.
Kentucky Office of Medical Cannabis
Cultivators are allowed to grow medical cannabis plants in an enclosed facility to sell to licensed medical processors and dispensaries in Kentucky.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced a second cultivator has been approved for Kentucky's medical cannabis industry.

A second cultivator has been approved for Kentucky's blooming medical cannabis industry.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo passed its final inspection and can begin operations at its facility in Madison County.

"Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo is a Tier 3 cultivation facility, one of the two largest cultivation facilities in Kentucky," Beshear said. "This facility plans a phased rollout of cultivation operations. They'll eventually expand to all 25,000 square feet of cultivation space."

Natural State GreenGrass CannaCo, an out of state company, is among 16 cultivators approved for a license through a random lottery drawing. But it will be only the second cultivator to begin operations since medical marijuana was legalized in Kentucky in January.

The other cultivator in operation is Armory Kentucky, LLC in Mayfield, which began operations in July.

Kentucky's program requires all cannabis to be grown in-state. The product still isn't available for purchase due to the limited number of cultivators in operation and the amount of time it takes for plants to grow from seed to flower, which is around four months.

The cultivators will supply Kentucky's first medical cannabis dispensary that will open in Beaver Dam.

Copyright 2025 WKU Public Radio
News
Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR. [Copyright 2025 WKU Public Radio]
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.