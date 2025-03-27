David Hornsby & Charlotte Nicdao: "I owe it to everyone to humiliate myself as much as possible"

When your show is essentially about dysfunctional geniuses who are constantly trying to outdo each other, it’s a miracle anyone survives past season one. But here we are – season four of Mythic Quest is dropping on Apple TV+, and David Hornsby and Charlotte Nicdao are still standing. Mostly. The series has become one of the weirdly endearing staples of nerd culture, and at this point, the cast is as much a family as their chaos-prone characters.

“Poppy really lives in me now,” Nicdao tells me, sounding half amused and half terrified. “She’s always a little bit trying to get out.” Nicdao’s Poppy is the kind of mad genius you root for, even when she’s teetering on the edge of a breakdown. In season four, though, there’s a new twist: happiness. Or something vaguely resembling it. “She’s a Poppy we’ve never met before – in a romantic relationship, balanced, happy. It’s almost an unfamiliar territory.”

That “happiness” is clearly just the setup for more disaster, and David Hornsby, who doubles as both David Brittlesbee on screen and a writer behind the scenes, seems ready to keep Poppy’s sanity in check. “You know, I owe it to everyone to humiliate myself as much as possible,” Hornsby says. He’s got a history of crafting situations where his character becomes the show’s punching bag, and he’s not about to stop now. “There’s always a little bit of pain and humiliation baked into my scenes. It’s just part of the gig.”

The show’s insane scenarios are what keep the fans hooked, but it’s not all about ridiculous gags and naked beach scenes (yes, that’s happening). It’s about pushing the characters to their breaking points without losing their humanity. “We’re always tethered to reality, but we’ve got some absurd stuff this season,” Hornsby admits. “Putting Rachel in front of a congressional committee, having Poppy navigate her own chaotic personal growth – it’s about making the insanity feel earned.”

Even four seasons in, Mythic Quest still finds ways to surprise, and some of the most unexpected moments come from side quests – like the villains’ feast in episode four. Nicdao lights up when talking about it. “I love to play dress-up,” she says with zero shame. “That episode was one of my favorites to shoot – we were all in the same room, in costume, just trying to make each other laugh. It was one of those rare scenes where everyone’s interacting at once.”

Outside the series, both stars are diving into new territory. Hornsby is working on Lost Boys: The Musical, which he promises will be more than just a nostalgic rehash. “I hope people love it more than the movie,” he says. “It’s a different genre, but it expands the story and the characters in a way the original didn’t.” Nicdao, meanwhile, is making her directorial debut with Asian Male, 60s, Lead, a project she’s clearly proud of. “I get the same rush behind the camera as I do in front,” she says.

Season four of Mythic Quest may be the wildest yet, but it’s still got the heart that’s kept it going. Whether it’s dealing with dysfunctional relationships or trying not to die of embarrassment on a naked beach shoot, Hornsby and Nicdao are giving it everything they’ve got – even when they’d probably rather not.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.