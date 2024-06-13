© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Il Divo's David Miller: "Singing these songs is harder than any opera I’ve ever done”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 13, 2024 at 5:55 PM EDT

Il Divo’s David Miller on 20 Years, High Notes, & Covering Whitney Houston and Gnarls Barkley

Il Divo co-founder David Miller joins Kyle Meredith to discuss XX, the new album marking the group's 20th anniversary. The LP features covers of iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Gnarls Barkley, and Willie Nelson, showcasing Il Divo's signature blend of classical and contemporary styles.

Miller opens up about the band's journey to independence after parting ways with Simon Cowell and the profound loss of founding member Carlos Marin to COVID-19. He reflects on how XX connects to Il Divo's earliest work, honoring their roots while celebrating two decades of musical evolution.

The tenor also shares insights into the new vocal techniques he's mastered over the years, highlighting the challenges and rewards of hitting the highest notes with continued precision. Miller goes on to reveal the inspiration behind the album's original song, adding a personal touch to this milestone release.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
