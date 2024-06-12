© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Grace Cummings: "I think that real things in life are best expressed theatrically"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 12, 2024 at 9:07 PM EDT

Grace Cummings on Cowboys, Kings, Gods, & Angel Olsen’s Big Time

Grace Cummings joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Ramona, an album recorded with Jonathan Wilson in the picturesque Topanga Canyon. The Australian songwriter reveals how Angel Olsen's Big Time LP influenced her sound, driving her to embrace a greater level of vulnerability in her music.

Cummings explains that sometimes lyrics serve primarily as a vehicle for the melody, allowing the music to convey emotion and meaning. She delves into the mythological themes of cowboys, kings, and gods that populate her songs, adding a rich, narrative depth to her work. She also shares her intention for each track on Ramona to feel like a pivotal scene in a film, creating an album that is cinematic and evocative.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.