Grace Cummings: "I think that real things in life are best expressed theatrically"

Grace Cummings joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Ramona, an album recorded with Jonathan Wilson in the picturesque Topanga Canyon. The Australian songwriter reveals how Angel Olsen's Big Time LP influenced her sound, driving her to embrace a greater level of vulnerability in her music.

Cummings explains that sometimes lyrics serve primarily as a vehicle for the melody, allowing the music to convey emotion and meaning. She delves into the mythological themes of cowboys, kings, and gods that populate her songs, adding a rich, narrative depth to her work. She also shares her intention for each track on Ramona to feel like a pivotal scene in a film, creating an album that is cinematic and evocative.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.