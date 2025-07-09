© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Gateways Radio on WUOL

Louisville Public Media
Published July 9, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
Gateways Festival Orchestra
Gateways Website
Gateways Festival Orchestra

Now through September 14th, on Sundays at 6 p.m., experience the excellence and diversity of voices in classical music through the African diaspora lens on Gateways Radio with Loki Karuna.

Founded in 1993 by Armenta Hummings Dumisani, the Gateways Music Festival mission "connects and supports professional classical musicians of African descent and enlightens and inspires communities through the power of performance."

Gateways Radio is a radio series highlighting music from past to present, and across geographies, and from chamber to orchestral, from recent GMF performances.

Classical

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.