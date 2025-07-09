© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

New Indiana law could delete Hoosiers' voter registration without proof of citizenship

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said a new state law that requires some registered voters to show proof of citizenship is about the "sanctity of the ballot."
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said a new state law that requires some registered voters to show proof of citizenship is about the "sanctity of the ballot."

Some Hoosiers will be forced to prove their citizenship in order to keep their voter registration from being deleted under a new state law.

The Indiana Secretary of State's office signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to check registered voters' citizenship status under a new state law.

The state law, HEA 1264, was passed in 2024 but took effect July 1, 2025. It said Indiana will compare voter registration records with a list of temporary credentials at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which could indicate a person isn't a U.S. citizen — though the list is not regularly updated.

If the state flags a registered voter through its check, county election officials will notify the voter that they have 30 days to provide proof of citizenship, which includes a birth certificate, passport or naturalization documentation.

READ MORE: How is a voter challenged at their polling place? And what happens next?

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn said it's not always easy for someone to provide that proof in such a short time.

"We don't have a problem with noncitizens voting in Indiana," Vaughn said. "In fact, there was no evidence ever produced during testimony on this bill that this was actually a problem."

In a statement, Secretary of State Diego Morales said the law is about the "sanctity of the ballot."

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Copyright 2025 IPB News

Tags
News southern indianaIndianaimmigrationElections
Brandon Smith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.