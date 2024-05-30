Shinedown's Brent Smith: “Rock radio should be playing Olivia Rodrigo”

Shinedown’s Brent Smith joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the ongoing success of their album Planet Zero and its hit single “A Symptom of Being Human,” along with a glimpse into what fans can expect from their next record. Smith opens up about the band’s dedication to authenticity, their advocacy for mental health, and the enjoyment they find in creating music videos.

The frontman elaborates on Shinedown's resistance to being boxed into a single genre and their admiration for Olivia Rodrigo’s rock-inspired aesthetics. He also reflects on the challenges and triumphs of producing a concept album like Planet Zero. Looking ahead, Smith teases that their upcoming LP will shift away from a concept-driven approach, instead focusing on collaborations and featuring more guest artists.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.