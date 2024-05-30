© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Shinedown's Brent Smith: “Rock radio should be playing Olivia Rodrigo”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 30, 2024 at 7:32 PM EDT

Shinedown’s Brent Smith on A Symptom of Being Human’s Success, Olivia Rodrigo’s Rock Status, & Their Next LP

Shinedown’s Brent Smith joins Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the ongoing success of their album Planet Zero and its hit single “A Symptom of Being Human,” along with a glimpse into what fans can expect from their next record. Smith opens up about the band’s dedication to authenticity, their advocacy for mental health, and the enjoyment they find in creating music videos.

The frontman elaborates on Shinedown's resistance to being boxed into a single genre and their admiration for Olivia Rodrigo’s rock-inspired aesthetics. He also reflects on the challenges and triumphs of producing a concept album like Planet Zero. Looking ahead, Smith teases that their upcoming LP will shift away from a concept-driven approach, instead focusing on collaborations and featuring more guest artists.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.