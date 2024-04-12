Tom Payne on Horizon: An American Saga, Imaginary, The Walking Dead, & a sequel to The Physician

Tom Payne joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest roles in the horror film Imaginary and Kevin Costner's upcoming double-feature, Horizon: An American Saga. The actor, known for his work on The Walking Dead and Prodigal Son, shares his insights into the nuances of the horror and thriller genres, discussing what drew him to these projects and his experiences working on them.

Payne reflects on his time on The Walking Dead and his decision not to become a zombie on the show, as well as his reasons for wanting to continue with another season of Prodigal Son. He also provides a glimpse into his emotions upon stepping onto the set of Horizon for the first time, highlighting the significance of the project and his excitement for audiences to experience it.

In addition to his recent roles, Payne looks back at his past projects, including his involvement in the series Luck and previews an upcoming sequel to The Physician, in which he stars alongside Ben Kingsley and Stellan Skarsgård.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailers below.