Rufus Wainwright on new music, mediocre pop, & a "vapid and predictable" industry

Published December 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST

Rufus Wainwright on 20 years of Want, his new Folkocracy, and his work in opera

Recorded in front of a live audience at Hell or Highwater bar in Louisville, KY, just before his performance with the Louisville Orchestra, Rufus Wainwright reflects on the 20th anniversary of 'Want,' his double album that marked a significant point of self-discovery in his career. Wainwright delves into the unique qualities that make this album well-suited for an orchestral arrangement, shedding light on the intentional design for orchestral performances.

The conversation turns to Wainwright's appreciation for opera since his teenage years, discussing his ventures into composing. With three successful albums in a row during the early period of his career, Wainwright reflects on the artistic landscape and wonders about the tendency of some artists to repeat the same type of songs. The singer-songwriter also explores his curiosity about his daughter's fondness for Taylor Swift.

