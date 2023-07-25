SoundTRAX: "Caddyshack"

You know, not every film can be a critic's darling, an Academy Award winner. But there is something to be said for the silly ones that still make you laugh.

Which brings me to Caddyshack, which was released on this day in 1980.

If you've seen it, you still quote it. If you're a golfer, you've probably putted while saying "nuh-nuh-nuh-nuh." Or perhaps something more off-color.

You've got an addled groundskeeper played by Bill Murray, dueling rich guys played by Rodney Dangerfield and the brilliant Ted Knight— well, three technically, counting Chevy Chase's character.

But if you don't recognize the fact that the gopher is the true star of the movie, I can't help you.

Critics hated it but moviegoers loved it, with the film going on to make over $60 million worldwide.

As Rotten Tomatoes would describe it years later:

"Though unabashedly crude and juvenile, Caddyshack nevertheless scores with its classic slapstick, unforgettable characters, and endlessly quotable dialogue."

As far as the music goes, this is also the auspicious beginning of one Kenny Loggins being dubbed "The King of the Soundtrack."

So naturally, for the 43rd anniversary of Caddyshack, today's SoundTRAX selection is Kenny Loggins (with Eddie Money on backing vocals) and "I'm Alright."