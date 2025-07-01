© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Songs From The Road Band provided a short and sweet Members' Concert on WFPK

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published July 1, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Songs From The Road Band
PurpleFiddle
Songs From The Road Band

From Asheville, North Carolina, meet Songs From The Road bluegrass band who recently graced the WFPK performance studio for a sweet and short set for our WFPK Members. They played a 4 song set and talked about their beloved hometown which was seriously affected by Hurricane Helene's aftermath. They also said it brought the community together and the spirit of that town remains. They played at Bicentennial Park in New Albany, IN that evening for their Summer Concert Series that offers free shows each Friday. Their performance was sponsored by Lougrass which promotes free bluegrass music to our community from April to October. Please enjoy this bluegrass concert by Songs From The Road!

Lougrass Logo
Courtesy of Lougrass
Lougrass Logo
Laura Shine
