SoundTRAX: "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome"

It was a kinder, simpler time.

Tina Turner was at the top of her Goddess Game and we didn't yet know that Mel Gibson (nope, not even putting his name in bold) was a terrible human being.

But on this day in 1985, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome was released— the third film in the Mad Max franchise.

After being left for dead in the desert of a post-apocalyptic Australia, Mad Max faces physical battles, a tribe of children who need to be rescued, and the formidable Aunt Entity, impressively played by Turner.

Co-director George Miller said of the character:

"We needed someone whose vitality and intelligence would make her control over Bartertown credible. She had to be a positive character rather than a conventional evil 'bad guy.' We had worked on the script with [Turner] in mind. But we had no idea if she'd be interested."

She was, naturally, and when you have "The Queen of Rock and Roll" in your movie, you'd be crazy not to have her on the soundtrack as well, right?

In addition to the score by esteemed composer Maurice Jarre, Turner performs two songs, "One of the Living," and of course, the one that just has to be today's SoundTRAX selection.

For the 38th anniversary of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, it's the late, great Tina Turner with "We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)"