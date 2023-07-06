SoundTRAX: "Forrest Gump"

It was 29 years ago today that Forrest Gump sprinted his way into our lives.

The film was released in 1994 and was a colossal smash, winning six Academy Awards, including "Best Picture" and "Best Actor" for star Tom Hanks— who also won the previous year for Philadelphia.

For the three of you who haven't seen the movie, Forrest Gump follows the life of a sweet but mentally challenged man over the course of his life, from childhood to his time in the Vietnam War and beyond, all the while pining for Jenny, played by Robin Wright.

It's a fantastic cast. In addition to Hanks and Wright there are also impressive performances from Sally Field, Gary Sinise and Mykelti Williamson.

A huge movie deserves an equally hefty soundtrack, and Gump's got it, with 32 tracks of previously released material from the 60s to the 80s, and all by American artists.

There are no surprises here, but plenty of familiar classics from artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Elvis Presley, Wilson Pickett, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, and Bob Dylan.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a band that just so happened to form on this day in 1965.

In honor of the 29th anniversary of Forrest Gump, it's Jefferson Airplane with "Volunteers."