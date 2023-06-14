© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Justin Lewis Released a New Single and It "Matters That Much"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT
Justin Lewis's new single "Matter That Much"
SonaBlast Records
/
Justin Lewis's new single "Matter That Much"

Louisville singer/songwriter Justin Paul Lewis has been busy living life and building a family. His last album came out in 2016. So when he sent us a new song and announced an upcoming album on SonaBlast! Records, we were very happy to hear it! Justin says "Happy to finally start getting music back out. Since Covid, I took a bit of a break. But now I am releasing some home recordings from songs I wrote during Covid. The recording series will be called "Lewis Lives Here" and the first tune is "Matter That Much.""

Upon listening to the new song, we can safely say it was worth the wait! "Matter That Much" is currently streaming on Youtube with cool video. The single will be released elsewhere soon.

Music
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
