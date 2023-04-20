SoundTRAX: "Dazed and Confused"

It's April 20th, aka 4/20, so I can't resist.

Today's SoundTRAX feature has to involve, shall we say, a touch of reefer madness.

1993's Dazed and Confused certainly fits the bill.

Richard Linklater wrote and directed this tale of Texas teens on their last day of school in 1976.

There's plenty of angst in the form of freshmen hazing, cruising, awkward romances and yep, plenty of weed.

The cast includes Matthew "Alright, Alright, Alright" McConaughey in his breakthrough— albeit, creepy— role, as well as Ben Affleck, Jason London, Milla Jovovich, Parker Posey and Joey Lauren Adams.

It was a huge box-office bomb when it was released, despite positive reviews, but has only grown in popularity since then.

The soundtrack, naturally, is teeming with 70s classic rock anthems from Black Sabbath, KISS, ZZ Top, Alice Cooper, Foghat and The Runaways.

So many in fact, a second soundtrack, Even More Dazed and Confused, was released the following year with selections from Peter Frampton, The Steve Miller Band, Dr. John, and more.

But I'm going for the original for today's SoundTRAX, with a band I think has always been fairly underrated.

From Dazed and Confused, it's British glam-rockers Sweet with "Fox on the Run."