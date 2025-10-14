© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Exploring Mammoth Cave with a cellist and an orchestra

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published October 14, 2025 at 5:36 PM EDT
text says Our Common Nature with Yo-Yo Ma and Ana González and WNYC, against green, purple, and yello hill-like shapes

For a musician used to playing indoors on a stage, the 2020 pandemic hit really hard. All the performances stopped (except for the online/Zoom events that were, quite frankly, awkward). So that got cellist Yo-Yo Ma thinking about how to connect with people through the great outdoors, and created Our Common Nature: a multi-faceted initiative to take his cello across the country to play music with folk musicians in Appalachia, to a dying birch forest in Alaska (video below), with Nipmuck musicians in Maine, and into Mammoth Cave with the Louisville Orchestra.

Podcast producer Ana González was with him through many of these adventures, recording along the way for the Our Common Nature podcast, a seven-part series telling the stories of the people in these communities where Ma stopped to play his cello.

In this conversation, González talks about how the podcast got started, what surprised her when visiting Mammoth Cave, and how a degree in jazz performance can come in handy when making a podcast.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is LPM's Director of Programming. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.