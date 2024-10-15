© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Copland House Ensemble presents world premiere by Shawn Okpebholo on Sunday

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published October 15, 2024 at 1:54 PM EDT
Four musicians, playing violin, cello, clarinet, and piano, performing together on stage
Copland House Ensemble

In the last thirty-or-so years of his life, Aaron Copland lived in a house about 30 miles north of NYC, in the Hudson River Valley. Since the late 90s the house has been a temporary home to hundreds of composers who spend several weeks as resident composers. The house's mission to support living composers extends beyond the historic bounds of the house through Copland House Ensemble (also known as Music from Copland House).

The chamber ensemble performs around the country, pairing the music of Copland and his contemporaries along with more recent works — connecting the past with the present, in the same Copland's house provides a retreat for today's composers.

Copland House Ensemble (CHE) performs this Sunday at the University of Louisville's Comstock Concert Hall, 3pm, as part of the Chamber Music Society of Louisville concert series.

CHE's program will feature Copland and Leonard Bernstein, along with Joan Tower, Viet Cuong's "Wax and Wire," and a world premiere of Shawn Okpebholo's "Harlem Dance Hall: The Savoy." In this conversation, Michael Boriskin, the artistic and executive director of Copland House, and pianist of CHE, talks about the 25 years of the ensemble and what to expect on this program.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.