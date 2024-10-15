Copland House Ensemble presents world premiere by Shawn Okpebholo on Sunday

In the last thirty-or-so years of his life, Aaron Copland lived in a house about 30 miles north of NYC, in the Hudson River Valley. Since the late 90s the house has been a temporary home to hundreds of composers who spend several weeks as resident composers. The house's mission to support living composers extends beyond the historic bounds of the house through Copland House Ensemble (also known as Music from Copland House).

The chamber ensemble performs around the country, pairing the music of Copland and his contemporaries along with more recent works — connecting the past with the present, in the same Copland's house provides a retreat for today's composers.

Copland House Ensemble (CHE) performs this Sunday at the University of Louisville's Comstock Concert Hall, 3pm, as part of the Chamber Music Society of Louisville concert series.

CHE's program will feature Copland and Leonard Bernstein, along with Joan Tower, Viet Cuong's "Wax and Wire," and a world premiere of Shawn Okpebholo's "Harlem Dance Hall: The Savoy." In this conversation, Michael Boriskin, the artistic and executive director of Copland House, and pianist of CHE, talks about the 25 years of the ensemble and what to expect on this program.