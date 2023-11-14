A Thanksgiving Day soundtrack on WUOL

Tune in for special programs Giving Thanks, Every Good Thing, and This Land. We'll feature music for Autumn - both from Vivaldi and others, and spin favorites by Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, Jerod Impichaachaaha’ Tate, Jens Kruger, and more. Here's the schedule:

Giving Thanks with John Birge: 8am and 7pm

Celebrating 25 years, Giving Thanks pulls out all the stops and specials guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, John Rutter, and Nora Ephron.

Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain: 3pm

Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. This one-hour special features Antonín Dvořák's symphony "From the New World," Jay Ungar's "Thanksgiving Waltz," Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, and more.