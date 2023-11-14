© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

A Thanksgiving Day soundtrack on WUOL

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST
Fall colors at Cherokee Park in Louisville
LuAnn Snawder Photography
/
Flickr
Autumn In Cherokee Park

Tune in for special programs Giving Thanks, Every Good Thing, and This Land. We'll feature music for Autumn - both from Vivaldi and others, and spin favorites by Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, Jerod Impichaachaaha’ Tate, Jens Kruger, and more. Here's the schedule:

Giving Thanks with John Birge: 8am and 7pm
Celebrating 25 years, Giving Thanks pulls out all the stops and specials guests, including Stanley Tucci, Anne Lamott, Deepak Chopra, John Rutter, and Nora Ephron.

Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain: 3pm
Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take some time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. This one-hour special features Antonín Dvořák's symphony "From the New World," Jay Ungar's "Thanksgiving Waltz," Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2, and more.

This Land - Thanksgiving with The American Sound: 5pm
Join Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land in America – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. You'll hear music by Jerod Impichaachaaha’ Tate, Reena Esmail, Barbara Harbach, and more.
Tags
Classical Holiday
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is Program Director for LPM Classical. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
See stories by Daniel Gilliam
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.