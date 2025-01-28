Ways to celebrate Lunar New Year around Louisville and Southern Indiana

Lunar New Year is Wednesday and will be the start of the Year of the Snake within the Chinese zodiac.

Preparations are underway in communities near and far to celebrate the start of a new year and ensure prosperity throughout.

Below are some ways people in and around Louisville can ring in Lunar New Year:

Lunar New Year Party

When: Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Galena Digital Library, 6954 US-150, Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

What: The Galena Digital Library is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration open to people of all ages. The event will feature stories, activities and crafts all aimed at celebrating the Year of Snake.

Lunar New Year Poetry Salon

When: Feb. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Foxhollow Farms, 8905 Highway 329, Crestwood, Kentucky.

What: Poetry and music will be used to reflect on the previous year and head into the start of a new one. Attendees will be guided through writing poetry and meditation. Guest performers will showcase their work during the event as well. Space is limited.

Year of the Snake: Lunar New Year Dinner and Auction

When: Feb. 1 doors open at 5 p.m.

Where: Speed Art Museum, 2035 S 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

What: The Asia Institute - Crane House’s annual Lunar New Year dinner and auction is back. This year, the event honors August Moon owner Chef Peng S. Looi. The event will be packed with performances and food from several chefs.

Lunar New Year Celebration 2025

When: Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Buddha Blessed Temple, 7748 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky.

What: Buddha Blessed Temple welcomes people to celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake. The event will feature a new year prayer, performances, free food and activities.

Lunar New Year at StrEatery