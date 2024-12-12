Celebrate the 2024 holiday season with WUOL!

Happy holidays from WUOL! We're celebrating lots of traditions with these specials:

December 20 – 8 p.m.

Winter Wind Festival: WUOL's Colleen Wheelahan celebrates the beginning of winter with music, old and new, for wind ensemble. This special is secular, for late December, but includes touches of holiday music.

December 23 – 5 p.m.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival: For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy.

December 24 – 10 a.m. (again at 10 p.m.)

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is the Christmas Eve service held in King's College Chapel. The service was introduced in 1918 to bring a more imaginative approach to worship. It was first broadcast in 1928 and is now broadcast to millions of people.

December 24 – 2 p.m.

Ancient Carols: Join Laura Atkinson to go back in time… way back… to share in some of the oldest songs celebrating the season. Beginning in the 12th century, and moving through the Renaissance, we’ll listen to music by Hildegard von Bingen, William Byrd, Thomas Tallis and more.

December 25 – 11 a.m.

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds: Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today.

December 25 – 2 p.m.

A Chanticleer Christmas: The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its “rich, intricately blended sound” (The Washington Post) to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

December 25 – 5 p.m.

Welcome Christmas!: Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

December 26 – 10 p.m.

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago a cappella: Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and a longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts.

December 30 – 10 p.m.

A Chanukah Celebration Across the Globe: A journey into the rich and varied melodic traditions of countries where Jews have lived and worshiped for centuries, including music from Eastern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Balkans, Central Asia ...and Africa!