Listen to these Thanksgiving Day specials on WUOL

Published November 19, 2024 at 1:11 PM EST
Join us on Thanksgiving Day for some music and company, and these specials:

Logo for This Land Thanksgiving with the American sound

This Land: Thanksgiving with the American Sound — 9 a.m.

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

Logo for Songs of Thanks with Cantus

Songs of Thanks with Cantus — 2 p.m.
Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season. Produced by Minnesota Public Radio.

Logo for Every Good Thing

Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain — 5 p.m.

Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.
