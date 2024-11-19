Listen to these Thanksgiving Day specials on WUOL

Join us on Thanksgiving Day for some music and company, and these specials:

This Land: Thanksgiving with the American Sound — 9 a.m.

This land, the physical land called the United States of America, is home to people of a wide range of ethnicities, cultures, races, creeds and genders. This Thanksgiving Day join host Jennifer Hambrick for a musical celebration of the diversity of this land – the varied natural topographies and biospheres, and the many communities that make this land exceptionally rich. Produced by WOSU Public Media.

Songs of Thanks with Cantus — 2 p.m.

Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season. Produced by Minnesota Public Radio.

Every Good Thing with Andrea Blain — 5 p.m.

Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving.