Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
Ky. Education Commissioner Jason Glass says the charter school funding law has ‘significant constitutional issues.’
The legislature has passed a bill funding charter schools, requiring schools to be set up in Louisville and northern Kentucky
By the slimmest of margins, the Kentucky state House passed a bill that would fund charter schools, and allow them to get off the ground.
Charter schools have been legal in Kentucky since 2017, but the state doesn’t have any because they aren't funded. This bill would change that.
All of Bevin's potential opponents — both Republicans and Democrats — who have publicly stated their view on school choice, are opposed.
Unlike last year’s legislative session, this is not an official “budget writing year,” so it'll be harder to pass bills that deal with money.
Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis presented the priorities to the Ky. Board of Education Wednesday. The board voted unanimously to sign on to the agenda.
Wednesday was the first time Wayne Lewis appeared before the Kentucky Board of Education since he was hired as commissioner in late April.
Bevin appointees now have full control of the 12-member board of education, which voted to select charter schools advocate Milton Seymour to chair the panel.