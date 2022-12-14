Jefferson Co. Board of Education authorizes JCPS to challenge Kentucky charter school law

The Jefferson County Board of Education has authorized the district to move forward with a legal challenge to the state’s new charter school law, also known as House Bill 9 .

After emerging from closed executive session Tuesday night, all seven members voted in favor of a resolution giving Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio and district attorneys the power to join a challenge to House Bill 9 with the Council for Better Education, a public education advocacy group.

The resolution reads as follows:

“IT IS HEREBY RESOLVED that the Jefferson County Board of Education authorizes Superintendent Pollio and legal counsel to take all necessary steps to support the Council for Better Education, Inc. (‘CBE’), in its legal challenge to the unconstitutionality of House Bill 9, including serving as a co-plaintiff, and the payment of any appropriate dues or assessments related to this school district's membership in CBE or its support of the referenced legal challenge.”

The GOP-led General Assembly narrowly passed House Bill 9 earlier this year. The law creates the funding mechanism for charter schools in Kentucky. It requires school districts to transfer certain state, local and federal funds to charter schools approved within district borders.

House Bill 9 also includes a pilot program, which mandates the creation of two charter schools: one in Jefferson County and one in northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents announced its decision Tuesday not to involve itself in that pilot program as a charter “authorizer.”

In Jefferson County, the pilot program requires The Jefferson County Board of Education to authorize the area’s charter school by July 1, 2023.