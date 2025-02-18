© 2025 Louisville Public Media

On Track: How changing immigration policies are affecting our community

Published February 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST
What you need to know about the local impact of national changes

President Trump’s executive orders have shifted immigration policy dramatically in the United States. Enforcement has increased, and a ban on new refugees is disrupting life in many cities, including here in Louisville. On this episode, we talk about how these changes are affecting immigrants in our community, refugees looking for safety here, and the advocates who help them.

