On Track: How changing immigration policies are affecting our community
What you need to know about the local impact of national changes
President Trump’s executive orders have shifted immigration policy dramatically in the United States. Enforcement has increased, and a ban on new refugees is disrupting life in many cities, including here in Louisville. On this episode, we talk about how these changes are affecting immigrants in our community, refugees looking for safety here, and the advocates who help them.
On Track: Immigration Feb 2025