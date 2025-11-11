When Alyssa Foster saw Donnie Stoner had been removed from his coaching position, she got a “sick, gut feeling.”

She posted online about her alleged abuse at the hands of his brother, Ronnie Stoner. The comments kept coming with other women saying that they too experienced grooming or child sex abuse by Ronnie.

Those women banded together to demand justice. Several alleged survivors had already sought accountability on their own over the years, to no avail. But together they start seeing results. As a result of the women’s advocacy, prosecutors charged Ronnie, Donnie and their friend Zach Kilgore with 52 counts related to child sex abuse.

Ronnie and Donnie deny all allegations. Kilgore is still on the run from police.

Part 4 of Dig Season 3 follows the women in real time through their years-long fight for accountability and the powerful friendship they form.

The episode also explores what prosecutors are looking for before they bring charges in child sex abuse cases and exposes shoddy police work done by the detectives who investigate those claims.

The Girls, Part 4 'This is my story to tell' Listen • 0:00

If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at jclark@kycir.org or 502-814-6541.

Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.