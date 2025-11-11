The Girls, Part 1: 'I need to tell you something'

In the summer of 2023, Amy Jones was sitting on her patio when her 17-year-old daughter, Abbie Jones, came outside white as a ghost.

“Mom, I need to tell you something,” she said, according to Amy.

Abbie Jones is the youngest alleged survivor of sexual abuse by Donnie Stoner, the former head football coach at duPont Manual High School. When her allegations became public, the news prompted more young women to come forward saying they were abused as girls by Donnie’s twin brother, another Louisville educator named Ronnie Stoner. One woman, Alexis Crook said she was abused by both brothers when they worked at her school in 2005.

Both brothers are now facing criminal charges. They deny all allegations.

Over four episodes, this season of Dig tells the stories of six women who say they experienced grooming or child sexual abuse by one or both of the Stoner twins, once prominent and trusted educators and coaches.

This season also reveals how the failures of schools, police and child protective services allowed the alleged abuse to continue for almost 20 years in Louisville.

In this first episode of Dig, season 3, we hear from Amy Jones. Then we go back to 2005 to a small private Christian school in Louisville’s South End, where Alexis Crook says she was abused by both brothers while administrators turned a blind eye.

If you have information about this case, or you think there’s something we should know that we haven’t reported here, please contact Jess Clark at jclark@kycir.org or 502-814-6541.

Hearing stories like this one can bring up painful feelings and memories, especially if you're a trauma survivor yourself. If you need to talk, you can reach the RAINN National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE, or visit RAINN.org and click get help now for free, 24/7 support. If you’re experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.

