COMIC: 6 tips to help you overcome social anxiety this season

By Shay Mirk,
Andee Tagle
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM EST
A graphic comic is styled after Super Mario Bros. and discusses social anxiety.
Shay Mirk
/
NPR
Start by building in low stakes social interactions into your everyday life.

If you're tempted to bail on potentially fun events becuase you feel awkward, read this. Level up your small talk game and practice social courage with six tips from psychologists.

The holidays tend to be a time for gathering, with work parties, family dinners and school showcases. And socializing can be awkward! But avoiding awkwardness can also get in the way of fun and connection.

So if you're considering bailing on your community potluck or office party because you're anxious, read this first!

Here are six tips from psychologists Ali Mattu and Fallon Goodman on how to embrace the awkwardness and practice social courage.

/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/
/

This comic was written and illustrated by Shay Mirk, a graphic journalist, editor, and teacher and the author of Making Nonfiction Comics: A Guide for Graphic Narrative.

This comic was reported by Andee Tagle and edited by Beck Harlan. The podcast episode was produced by Clare Marie Schneider.

Copyright 2025 NPR
News Arts and Culturehealth
Shay Mirk
Andee Tagle
Andee Tagle (she/her) is a reporter-producer for NPR's Life Kit podcast.
