Lisa Autry

The military has identified a prisoner of war from Kentucky who died in the Philippines during World War II. The remains of Army Pfc. Thomas Franklin Brooks of Mammoth Cave were confirmed in June, 80 years after his death.
A hunger relief organization in Kentucky says the 42 counties it serves have seen little recovery since the pandemic. According to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, 139,020 Kentuckians were food insecure in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available.
Pamela Stevenson spent nearly three decades as a litigator in the U.S. Air Force. But since her retirement, the Louisville native has practiced in Clarksville, Indiana, where she’s been licensed since 1984.
At least seven automakers have removed AM radio from their newly manufactured vehicles. The KBA argues AM radio has a robust, far-reaching audience and remains a critical link in the nation’s emergency response network.
One year after historic tornado, conversations turn to helping Bowling Green's international communityThe storm disproportionately impacted the city’s diverse international community and left many resettling all over again.
The Tennessee Valley Authority shut down the last operating unit at its coal-fired power plant in western Kentucky over the weekend.
A Kentucky lawmaker has reintroduced a bill that would give crime victims the same rights afforded to the accused.
Paul Donel Hurt was convicted in Jefferson County in 2001 of sodomizing and sexually abusing the girl, who was six at the time of the crime.
Nine days into a national strike between General Motors and the United Auto Workers, the effects were being felt in Bowling Green.
Some of General Motors' hourly workers in Bowling Green are picketing Monday after negotiations over a new labor contract hit a stalemate.